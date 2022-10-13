Six residents of a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex have been displaced after two units caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
At 4 a.m., CSFD reported the fire in a Twitter post at the Western Terrace Apartments, located near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. All occupants were evacuated while crews knocked down the fire, which was reported as extinguished at 5:10 a.m.
Update - All occupants have been evacuated while CSFD is making an attack on the fire. pic.twitter.com/pB88gfU8Kg— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 13, 2022
No firefighters or residents were injured, CSFD said, but one cat is still missing.