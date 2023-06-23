The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum housed inside the former El Paso County courthouse downtown will temporarily close beginning next month as officials start upgrading the building's aging heating and air conditioning system to expand and improve exhibit space.

"It's a really a transformative project for the museum. It's been needed for decades," Director Matt Mayberry said Friday.

On July 25, officials will begin the eight-month, $6.2 million capital project to install the new heating and air system inside the 120-year-old building. During construction, the building will close to the public but officials will open a Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum annex across the lawn at Plaza of the Rockies to display new exhibits, he said.

July 22 will be the last day people can visit the museum inside the former courthouse before it closes for upgrades, a press release states.

An earlier engineering study showed significant problems with the ducts installed in the museum during the 1970s that were made from cardboard material and have collapsed in certain areas, cutting off air flow to parts of the building, officials previously said. To work around the dilapidated heating and air system and preserve artifacts, staff reduced the number of exhibits at the museum, Mayberry said.

Once the new system is installed and air flow is restored, officials can create a new exhibition gallery, renovate an existing gallery and design and construct a publicly-viewable collections processing and exhibit preparation workspace, according to the release.

"We've been patching the existing system as best we can, but you can only patch so much," Mayberry said. "This will set up the museum for decades to come and give us more ways to tell more stories and exhibit more objects from our collection."

A dependable heating and air conditioning system is needed to adequately preserve fragile artifacts like documents and Native American baskets; extreme fluctuations in temperature can hurt them, officials said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Crews will have to remove parts of the former courthouse's roof to complete the heating and air system upgrades, so they will replace the nearly 40-year-old flat roof, underneath the visible red tile roof, as part of the work.

The project will also include installing new lighting systems to better illuminate exhibits, Mayberry said.

He expects the work will continue the museum's pandemic recovery.

Before the pandemic, the museum saw more than 100,000 visitors a year. In 2021, it had about 66,000 visitors and that number jumped to around 84,000 last year, Mayberry said.

Alternative exhibit opportunities as well as virtual programs, continuing lectures and school programs during the building's closure will help efforts to increase annual visitation back to pre-pandemic levels, he said.

The Colorado Springs City Council set aside $5.5 million for the project. The museum has raised about $600,000 in private funds for the rest of the project cost.

For more information, visit cspm.org.