Just days after the 560 fire was reported in Jefferson County, firefighters have it almost contained, officials announced Monday.

The fire is scorching about 83 acres and a crew of 15 firefighters have 80% of it contained as of Monday evening.

"The 560 fire has not grown but some hot spots still remain in the interior of the fire as dead trees from the old Hayman burn scar continue to burn," fire officials said in a blog post.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a hazardous weather outlook for some Colorado counties that describe critical fire weather conditions. Areas across the San Luis Valley and Kiowa County could see critical conditions Tuesday.

On Thursday and Friday, weather conditions are likely to ramp up again in these areas and including the southeast mountains and areas near the Interstate 25 corridor. Critical conditions mean temperatures will be higher and breezy conditions are likely, according to the weather service.

The 560 fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hayman burn scar, about three miles northwest of Cheesman Reservoir, along Forest Service Road 560 (Stony Pass Road).

No structures have been threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. Officials are still investigating the cause.