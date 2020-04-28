About 50 residents at a central Colorado Springs apartment complex were displaced Tuesday when a fire left the building without gas, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
Fire was reported about 7 a.m. at the Kitty Hawk Apartments, 2914 N. Arcadia St. More than two dozen firefighters found flames behind a wall in the laundry room that extended to the second floor. They evacuated the entire complex, fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
Three residents were treated for smoke inhalation, and two residential units were damaged by fire, according to a tweet from the fire department.
UPDATE- N Arcadia St fire- Entire building has been evacuated. 2 occupants treated for smoke inhalation. 2 units damaged by fire. Total of 35 FF’s on scene pic.twitter.com/mtEO8llFLS— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 28, 2020
The residents could be out of the building for several days, depending on the results of a gas test by Colorado Springs Utilities, Smaldino said. The complex's management relocated residents somewhere else to stay until they can move back in, he said.
The investigation into the fire's cause continued as of Tuesday evening, Smaldino said.