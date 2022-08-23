A homicide case in which a man was killed in Bessemer Park in Pueblo in 2019 was the headliner for results stemming from Operation Call Your Bluff, a five-year investigation into gang activities in Pueblo, Pueblo Police department officials announced Tuesday.
Emilio Hall, 27, was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of violent crimes in aid of racketeering murder, in the shooting death of 37-year-old Floyd Robinson. Hall is one of people 13 arrested and charged federally as part a joint operation by Pueblo police, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the FBI Denver Division, and the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
An additional 12 people have been arrested and charged around Colorado. All are identified as either gang members or associates. The Ace Gang made up 16% of the murder, assault, narcotics possession/distribution and weapons charges in Pueblo in 2016, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Last year, that number dipped to 2.5%.
“This operation took violent offenders off the streets and put them in prison for a long time," said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. "Some of the defendants were spreading highly addictive and deadly drugs to Pueblo’s residents. ...
"Our work does not end here. We will continue to hold gang members and drug dealers accountable if they break the law.”
Officials emphasized the damage gangs have caused in Pueblo, saying that Hall killed Robinson as an act of retaliation for a perceived slight against the Ace Gang, and that he also killed him to increase or maintain his standing in the gang.
“The work of the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, our detectives and investigators in this operation took a large number of violent offenders off the streets of Pueblo and helped make our community safer," Pueblo Chief of Police Chris Noeller said.