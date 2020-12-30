A 5-year-old girl fell from the giraffe boardwalk into a non-animal enclosure at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Wednesday, authorities said.
The child was playing on a mound of snow from a recent storm around 11:45 a.m. when she slipped through the railing into a maintenance area, police said.
Police said that the girl was not injured but was taken to a local hospital to be examined.
The zoo's spokeswoman was unsure how far the girl fell, but said the girl was alert and conscious when she was put into the ambulance.