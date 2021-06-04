A child died after being hospitalized with “serious, life- threatening” injuries suffered when he was hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot Thursday, according to police.
Officers responded to a 4:30 p.m. call about a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1700 block of South 8th St., officials said. When they arrived, they found the injured child at the scene.
The 5-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of his injuries.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the child was with someone else when he saw his father driving up, the child then got excited and ran to his car. The father did not see the boy and that’s when police say the child was hit.
Everyone involved in the crash has been accounted for and are cooperating with police, officials said.
