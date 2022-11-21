All five victims in a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified by Monday morning by family and friends.

Ashley Paugh, a 35-year-old wife and mother of an 11-year-old daughter, had driven from La Junta to Colorado Springs with a friend Saturday and went to Club Q to see a comedian perform, her sister Stephanie Clark said.

She was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community but had friends who were, Clark said.

A customer named Raymond Green also died Saturday night, his mother told The Gazette. More details are to come.

Kelly Loving came from Denver to visit Club Q, the New York Times reported. Her sister said she heard of her death Sunday from the FBI. She described her as loving and caring.

Coworkers told The Gazette on Sunday that two bartenders, Daniel Davis Aston and Derrick Rump, were among the deceased.

Aston, a transgender man who completed his transition in June, was remembered as being energetic, lively and helpful, Leia-Jhene Seals, a club performer, said.

Rump was described by other employees as bubbly, full of smiles and someone who liked to crack jokes.

In addition to the five deceased victims in the mass shooting, which happened just before midnight, 17 people sustained gunshot wounds, one was injured in another manner and one a victim with no visible injuries, according to a city spokesperson. The gunman also was injured and remains in police custody at a Colorado Springs hospital.

From his hospital bed, patron Barrett Hudson said during a Facebook live post late Sunday that was shot seven times in the back at Club Q Saturday night.

Hudson said after he was hit with gunfire, he ran out the back doors and climbed up on a table to scale the back fence.

He made it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where people helped him.

“When they told me I had seven bullet holes in my back I thought I was dead,” Hudson said.

The bullets missed his organs, and he said he plans to leave Colorado to recover closer to family and friends in Charlotte, N.C.

“I really feel for the people that didn’t make it,” he said.

He also called for better security to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The hate comes after us more than other people,” he said.

The 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing 10 arrest-only charges related to the shooting, court records show.

Five of the arrest-only charges are for first-degree murder and five are for "bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury," according to court documents.

Aldrich sustained unknown injuries during the melee, in which two bar patrons took him down before police arrived on the scene.

One customer wrestled a gun away from the shooter and hit him in such a way to stop him and require him to be hospitalized, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told The Gazette on Monday.

Police said Sunday they found two weapons at the scene. Suthers said Aldrich carried a long rifle and a handgun.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities said.

The shooting “certainly has all the trappings of a hate crime,” said Suthers, Colorado’s former Attorney General, but additional investigation needs to take place, he said.

The police searched Aldrich’s home in Colorado Springs and seized items, Suthers said, adding that the investigation also will include a search of his social media and interviews with people he knew.

The charges against Aldrich are subject to change, and additional charges may be added, prior to his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. No court hearings have been set yet in the case.

Anyone in the community who might have been a victim or has information about a potential victim, or might have seen something or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (800) 225-5324.

Gazette reporters Zachary Dupont, Stephanie Earls, Breeanna Jent and Mary Shinn and contributed to this story.