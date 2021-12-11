Powers Boulevard at Briargate Parkway has been reopened following a serious crash in the area Saturday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department posted to Twitter.
Officials said there were several vehicles involved and at one point a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Powers. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said five people had been taken to the hospital. Officials did not give an update on the condition of those taken.
Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department also said that five people that one person was trapped.
Westbound Briargate has also been reopened, according to police officials.