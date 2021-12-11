Northbound Powers Boulevard has been closed at Briargate Parkway due to a crash in the area, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon.
Officials said there are several vehicles involved and at one point a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Powers. Officials also said that some people had been taken to the hospital. Police did not give an update on how many or the condition of those taken.
Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said that five people have been taken to the hospital due the crash. One person is trapped.
Westbound Briargate is also closed, according to a tweet from police officials.
This is a developing story and will be updated.