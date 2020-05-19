Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 51F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 51F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.