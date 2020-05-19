There are a number of ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as some social distancing measures and public health orders ease in Colorado.
Here are five steps to reduce the spread of germs when out and about, according to a news release by Centura Health:
1. Wash hands frequently
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place. If soap and water are not immediately available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
2. Social distance
Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. Put distance between yourself and other people outside of your home. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus and stay at least six-feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people. Do not gather in groups and stay out of crowded places.
3. Cover your mouth and nose in public areas
The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Continue to keep about six-feet-away from yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing. Here's a do-it-yourself video on how to craft your own face mask.
4. Cover your coughs and sneezes
Remember to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
5. Clean and disinfect
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.