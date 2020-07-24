Five protesters were arrested Thursday evening during a demonstration in front of Colorado Springs City Hall, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
A group of 25-30 protesters gathered in the plaza near city hall around 7:20 p.m. and created a physical barricade. Protesters then blocked the northbound lanes of North Nevada Avenue at Kiowa Street. A few of the protesters threw glass bottles and yelled at drivers trying to pass through the intersection, police said.
Police arrived around 8:10 p.m. and ordered the protesters to get out of the road. After 10 minutes police then arrested two men and three women — the protesters did not resist the arrest.
The five people taken into custody were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and were brought to the El Paso County jail. Their names have not yet been released.
