Five protesters were arrested Thursday evening during a demonstration in front of Colorado Springs City Hall, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
A group of 25-30 protesters gathered in the plaza near city hall around 7:20 p.m. and created a physical barricade.
Protesters removed construction equipment from a nearby work site and blocked the northbound lanes of North Nevada Avenue at Kiowa Street, Lt. Jim Sokolik, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson, said.
A few of the protesters threw glass bottles and yelled at drivers trying to pass through the intersection, according to police.
A video shot by KRDO showed protesters standing in the crosswalk waving sings and chanting "Arrest Steven Eric."
Steven Eric is the pseudonym of a Colorado Springs police officer who was accused of calling for protesters to be killed in a Facebook comment. The comment sparked an Internal Affairs investigation at the police department, according to a Gazette report in early July.
The KRDO video also showed about a dozen officers wearing helmets gathered near the protesters and half a dozen police cars at the intersection.
Police arrived around 8:10 p.m. and ordered protesters to get out of the road. After 10 minutes police arrested two men and three women — the protesters did not resist the arrest, according to police.
The five people taken into custody were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and were brought to the El Paso County jail. Their names have not yet been released.
This is a developing story.