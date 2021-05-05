Five of the seven apparent members of the Colorado-based "Love Has Won" spiritual group who were arrested April 28 in Saguache County after the death of Amy Carlson are still behind bars after their first court hearing Wednesday.
Saguache County Sheriff's Office deputies found Carlson’s mummified body last week wrapped in a sleeping bag on a bed in a home in the town of Moffat in the San Luis Valley.
Five have not posted the $2,000 bond, so remain in the Rio Grande County jail, and two — Ryan Kramer, 30, and Karin Raymond, 47 — were released at web hearings Wednesday on personal recognizance.
All appeared at their hearings from the jail.
The arrested — Ryan Kramer, 30, Christopher Royer, 35, Sarah Rudolph, 35, Karin Raymond, 47, Jason Castillo, 45, John Robertson, 32 and Obdulia Franco Gonzales, 52 — are facing possible charges of abuse of a corpse, a class 6 felony, and misdemeanor child abuse, because two children were in the house at the time of the arrests, according to the affidavit.
They have not been linked to Carlson’s death, and the coroner’s office has not yet released the suspected cause of death.
Saguache County Judge Anna Ulrich denied a request from media to record the hearings.
Prosecuting attorney R. Alex Raines said Wednesday he also will ask for felony tampering charges for some of the accused, a more serious charge, instead of abuse of a corpse, which is classified among the state's least serious felonies.