The 2022 Colorado Measures of Academic Success exam results were released Wednesday. Colorado Department of Education data indicate performance rates are beginning to climb back to where they were before the pandemic, with more significant improvement in math than in English Language Arts. Here are more highlights.

• With 72.7% of its students meeting or exceeding standards in English, and 59.4% doing so in math, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 was, statistically, the highest-performing district in Colorado and one of the only districts in the state in which more than half the students performed at or above expected levels in both English and math.

• Harrison School District 2 made the Colorado Springs area’s biggest improvements from 2021, with 8.3% more students meeting or exceeding expectations in English, and 11.3% more in math.

• Manitou Springs School District 14 — the only district in the region that saw a percentage increase from 2019 to 2021 — continued its upward trajectory in English, with 54.3% of students meeting or surpassing standards.

• Four District 11 elementary schools (Chipeta, Bristol, AcademyACL and Steele) were in the top 25 regionally for English, and six (Chipeta, Steele, AcademyACL, Rudy, Stratton and Bristol), were among the region’s best in math, according to district officials.

• Academy School District 20 maintained one of the state’s highest achievement percentages in English, with 60.5% of its students performing at or above expected levels. The district also had one of the region’s highest performance rates in math, with 47.2% meeting or exceeding expectations.