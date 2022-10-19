Amy’s Donuts owners Amy and Chin Kim saw the world through doughnut-colored glasses in this Gazette photo from 2014, a year after they opened their first Colorado Springs location on Fountain Boulevard on the south side. They now plan a second Springs store on the north side, northeast of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.
Connor Frohman, 4, middle, looks at his brother Cole, 6, as he eats his donut and their eldest brother Caleb takes a bite out of his on National Donut Day at Hurts Donut Company in Colorado Springs on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette)
For some of us who tend to have a sweet tooth in the morning, doughnuts are one of the best treats. Stick with traditional glazed or chocolate or try more unique flavors like banana fudge or cinnamon toast crunch.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these 5 doughnut shops rank highest in overall taste, quality, and service. Visit them to see if you agree:
#5 HORSESHOE DONUTS: 481 West Highway 105 Suite 202, Monument
#4 DONUTS & NOODLES: 7607 North Union Boulevard
#3 DONUT MILL: 310 West Midland Avenue, Woodland Park
#2 HURTS DONUT COMPANY: 6165 Barnes Road
Reader comments:
"A fun go-to spot with kids!"
"Unbelievable choices in donuts and always fresh."
#1 AMY'S DONUTS: 2704 East Fountain Boulevard & 3765 Bloomington Street
Reader Comments:
"Yum! Amy's is the best. SO many choices but you really can't go wrong with any of them!"
"Well, you won't find a donut like an Amy's donut!"