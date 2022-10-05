An officer-involved shooting that killed a man wanted for attempted murder in March has been ruled justified after a review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to a news release Wednesday by the DA's office.

This is the second justified officer-involved shooting announced by the DA's Office in five days. Officer Jacob Kelly was found “justified” in his use of deadly force on Friday following a December shooting. Kelly was charged with a knife during the incident.

On March 7, Colorado Springs police and detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force were sent to search for James Gregory, 39, a suspect with an active warrant out of Ripley, Miss. Gregory was believed to possess the attempted murder victim’s vehicle, according to the release. He was also believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Officer Justin Murphy found Gregory in the 200 block of North Circle Drive and instructed him to stop. Gregory pointed a handgun at Murphy, prompting Murphy to draw his handgun in response and fire as Gregory ran. Murphy fired 14 rounds and struck Gregory “at least once” during his foot pursuit.

Gregory fled two blocks north, and Officers Alan Radke, Larry Wright and Eric Price joined in the pursuit. Multiple officers ordered him to drop his weapon, and they began firing when he raised it toward them. Radke and Wright fired six shots each, and Price fired one, according to the release.

Gregory was struck in the torso and collapsed. He died at the scene “as a result of a gunshot wound inflicted by one of the officers who fired at him.”

According to protocol, all officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death must be reviewed by a multiagency Deadly Force Investigation Team, composed of representatives of the DA's office, Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The office's responsibility is to "ensure that the use of deadly force was justified under the statutes of Colorado," according to Howard Black, the director of communications for the DA's Office. Any recommendations regarding police tactics or best practices are reviewed internally within law enforcement agencies.

“Mr. Gregory was wanted on an active murder warrant, thus posed an active, deadly threat to officers at each of the two events where he was fired upon. He also posed an active, deadly threat to civilian bystanders at nearby businesses and in nearby vehicles,” the release states.