Colorado Springs police arrested a 44-year-old man Wednesday morning on suspicion of arranging to pay a teen girl for sex.
Jose Marmolejo-Marcias faces multiple felonies including soliciting child prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.
Responding to a 6 a.m. call about two teenage girls needing help at a hotel in the 1400 block of South Nevada Avenue, officers determined that Marmolejo-Marcias "arranged to provide a hotel room and money" to at least one of the girls in exchange for sex, the report stated.
No additional information was immediately available.