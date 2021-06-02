A multiagency task force dedicated to protecting kids from online predators on Wednesday arrested a Colorado Springs man on suspicion of sexual exploitation of children, according to police.
Hoang Nguyen, 42, is being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail, officials said.
Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a residence in the 6700 block of Dancing Wind Drive. Officers found enough evidence at the home to arrest Nguyen, police said.
Nguyen's arrest is the Colorado Springs task force's 17th arrest this year, officials said.
Sexual exploitation of a child is a felony in Colorado, punishable by up to 12 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to state criminal statutes.