A deputy who worked in the El Paso County jail has died of coronavirus, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Jeff Hopkins, 41, is survived by his wife and parents, Sheriff Bill Elder said at a news conference. He had been employed with the department since 2001, including a prior assignment to patrol. He most recently worked in the jail's intake and release section.
"He was as strong as an ox," Hopkins’ father, Bobby Hopkins, told The Gazette. "He had a clean X-ray on the 22nd, and on April 1, he was gone."
His death is at least the 14th attributed to the deadly, flu-like coronavirus in El Paso County.
- More Colorado coronavirus updates from Thursday, April 2.
Hopkins was tested for the virus two days ago and tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, said Elder, who called the deputy an "exceptional employee."
It is unknown where or how Hopkins contracted the virus. An epidemiological investigation is underway, said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health.
Health officials said they were not aware of any underlying health conditions Hopkins might have had.
Hopkins is the eighth sheriff's office employee to be diagnosed with the virus, up from six yesterday, Elder said.
When asked how many people Hopkins might have come in contact with at work, Elder said roughly 40 deputies and 25 to 30 civilians work in intake and release. He did not address the potential number of inmates Hopkins might have come in contact with. The Sheriff's Office has said previously that no inmates have tested positive for the disease.
Hopkins "had not worked a lot of days" over the last couple of weeks and had been experiencing symptoms for seven to 10 days before his death, officials said.
Masks and other personal protective equipment are made available to jail deputies, Elder said. Several attorneys told the newspaper that inmates do not have access to masks.
Among those reacting to Hopkins' death Thursday was the Colorado State Patrol, which tweeted, "We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Deputy Hopkins. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and department."
Deanna Hirsch, a spokeswoman for the ACLU of Colorado, called the deputy’s death “awful and tragic.”
“And what’s even more tragic is that without sweeping and immediate change we’re likely to see more of this. All the public health experts are in agreement that without the ability to practice social distancing, not only are inmates and (deputies) susceptible to COVID-19, so is the public.
"This virus not something that just stays behind bars.”
The ACLU was among a coalition of inmate advocates who sent a March 17 letter calling on Gov. Jared Polis to reduce the state's population of 35,000 incarcerated people because of threats from the novel coronavirus.
Without “immediate and bold action,” those jails and prisons could drive infection rates across Colorado as inmates cycle through the state's 57 jails and 23 prisons, the letter warned.
As of Thursday, the El Paso County jail housed 1,100 inmates, down from its average daily population of roughly 1,500-1,550 inmates.
That reduction in population has made it possible to reserve areas in the jail to isolate inmates if they fall ill, sheriff's officials have said.
Gazette reporter Lance Benzel contributed to this report.
Also