El Paso County commissioners boosted funding for the coronavirus response and code enforcement cleanup projects in the roughly $406 million 2021 budget.
The budget, by a 4-1 vote Tuesday, increased health department spending by $250,000 and added a planned annual increase of $15,000 for code enforcement cleanup projects through 2025. The cleanup projects can be used on blighted properties to bring them within county codes.
The 2021 budget also includes $3 million to cover the county’s portion of the Interstate 25 Gap project adding lanes between Monument and Castle Rock. El Paso and Douglas counties are contributing $35 million to the $350 million project. Construction on the roughly 18-mile stretch began in September 2018 and is scheduled for completion in 2022.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, the sole dissenting vote on the budget, said he would vote against additional funding for the Gap project unless it was approved through a public vote, as was the initial $7.5 million the county allocated.
He reiterated his argument that the county should instead use that $3 million to maintain county roads and infrastructure. Gonzalez said additional funding from El Paso County for the Gap project was not mandated and is not needed to complete the work, adding he thought funding for local roads was more urgent.
But other commissioners said the Gap project was a public safety issue and it was fast-tracked because of the county’s willingness to partner with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the state and other local entities to help fund it.
Commission Chairman Mark Waller said the state could have funded the additional $3 million toward the project, but once the county agreed to contribute funds it had a responsibility to do so.
“We get into a little bit of a dangerous precedent if we don’t see these sorts of things through," Waller said. "I think, then, that we lose out on funding for other projects down the road. … That’s not something I’m interested in at all."
Commissioner Cami Bremer said the county will need to partner with the Colorado Department of Transportation in the future to improve state highways 94, 115, 24 and 83.
“The decisions that we make here are not always as simple as numbers on a spreadsheet or checking the box on a local match here or there,” she said. “It’s not always about what’s absolutely necessary. We always have to keep our eye on what’s efficient and what is the right use of taxpayer dollars.”
The 2021 budget also leaves about $245,000 in one-time county funds to be placed in a reserve fund to help with coronavirus response or vaccine distribution if El Paso County does not receive additional aid from the federal government.
If the funds aren’t needed for additional COVID-19 response, Commissioner Holly Williams in budget discussions last month suggested they could be used to conduct $250,000 in capital improvements to the Rainbow Falls Historic Site bridge, which has long been a popular spot for spray paint vandalism.
The board would vote on how to spend that money next April or May.
About $3 million in excess government revenue will be returned to residents through property tax credits, County Controller Nikki Simmons said.
Other highlights of the 2021 budget include:
- About $12 million for “high impact road infrastructure,” an increase of $905,000 from 2020;
- $750,000 for improvements to county parks;
- About $1.3 million for county facility work;
- $550,000 to replace public works equipment;
- $6.4 million to cover emergency funds in addition to nearly $21 million in reserves.