Crews continue to battle and contain the 403 fire in Park and Teller counties, which has made small ground since Sunday evening, according to the South Park Ranger District of the Pike National Forest.

In a Facebook post around 7:15 a.m. Monday, the Forest Service said the fire has burned 1,485 acres and is at 35% containment — up from 1,450 acres and 25% containment as of the previous update at 11 a.m. Sunday.

That information is still current as of 10:49 a.m., according to the online wildfire information system InciWeb.

Crews in "multi-mission aircraft" operated by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control are scheduled for a flight over the blaze Monday afternoon and will provide further details, the post said.

Monday's conditions largely mirror Sunday's high wind speeds and low humidity levels. Current forecasts show winds in the area could reach 28-34 mph and up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Residential areas under mandatory evacuation since Thursday were changed to pre-evacuation status as of noon Sunday and residents were allowed to return to their homes as firefighting crews from both counties, the DFPC and the U.S. Forest Service continued containment and suppression efforts.

Fire officials advised residents to avoid the fire area and be cautious of working personnel and fire vehicles. Residents should also be careful of the smoke in the area, especially the elderly, the very young and people with heart disease or respiratory illnesses.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.