Evacuation orders remain Friday morning in areas of Park and Teller counties near the 403 fire.

In a Friday morning press conference, Lieutenant Jennifer Plutt said Residents who live in evacuated sub-divisions can stop by any of the roadblocks in place to be escorted back to their residences for a short period of time to retrieve any necessary materials left in their homes.

Officials are asking the public for donations of things such as eyedrops, water, and cough drops for both Park and Teller counties. Donations for Park County can be dropped off at the Lake George fire station, and donations for Teller County can be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office in Divide.

The first evacuation orders were given in Park County at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, with Teller County officials giving evacuation and pre-evacuation orders for several subdivisions after 4:30 p.m.

Emergency shelters were set up in Lake George and Woodland Park for residents needing to evacuate. The fire had burned 1,047 acres as of 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is open and can assist with dogs and cats, according tothe Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page. Those in need of assistance moving livestock are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office so they can dispatch to needed locations. The shelter is in need of paper towels and bleach at the shelter, according to a Facebook post. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter located at 308 Weaverville Rd. in Divide.

Resources

-An emergency shelter for evacuees is set up at the Woodland Park Community Center at 800 Valley View Drive.

-An emergency shelter for evacuees is open at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 U.S. 24. Those with large animals or livestock are asked to locate to the Lake George Fairgrounds at 37371 U.S. 24. For immediate updates, residents can call the evacuation line at 719-836-4200.

Click here for updates from Peak Alerts for Teller County.

Click here for updates from CodeRED for Park County.

Click here for updates from the Red Cross.

Click here for updates from the Teller County Sherrif's Office.