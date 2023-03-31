Evacuees in Park and Teller counties remained displaced through Friday night as the 403 fire continues to burn despite containment efforts. The fire had grown to 1,205 acres Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

According to Florissant Heights resident Ryan Conley, “That’s just mountain life.”

“We’re all hooked up and ready to go,” said Conley, who moved from Florida eight years ago with his six children. “It’s worth it for the beauty. … If we only do this a couple times a year, that’s a good trade-off.”

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for Teller County’s Wilson Lake and Forest Glenn subdivisions and the stretch between County Road 46 and Wilson Drive. Evacuations also remain in place for Park County’s Pike Forest, Saddle Mountain Ranch and Blue Mountain Ranch subdivisions, as well as for residents along County Road 403.

“What’s the essentials? Baby pictures, firearms, ammunition, any valuable papers, that’s it,” Conley said. “It really puts stuff into perspective. What’s important? Friends and family. That’s what’s important.”

A pre-evacuation warning was also issued around 8 p.m. Thursday for Valley Hi and Florissant Heights subdivisions. Conley and his neighboring residents in the area were asked to evacuate immediately if in danger.

Conley said he mobilized his family since they could see the smoke from their home window progressively get stronger. The occasion was a first for his family, he said, which usually assists others in moving horses and livestock during their times of need.

That’s the story of Florissant.

“If you’re not in the path, you help out,” Conley said. “That’s what our community does … everybody takes care of each other.”

Florissant Fire Protection Chief Erik Holt said 123 firefighters in total across multiple departments worked to contain the 403 fire on Friday. Strong, sustained winds challenged air support efforts, but crews managed one air drop of 3,000 gallons of water.

Winds rolling through the region ranged from 20 mph to 35 mph throughout the day. Gusts may have reached as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Evacuated residents expressed concern over officials’ communication methods.

Alerts for the fire have been “hit and miss,” Conley said, since he never received a notification from Teller County’s evacuation system. He and others instead relied on neighbors for the latest news.

Kansas resident Yvette Brewer, who was staying with her girlfriend in Wilson Lakes, said she learned of the evacuation 15 minutes after it had been ordered and was full of nerves as she packed what she could during her first-ever fire evacuation.

She’d been through her fair share of natural disasters in "tornado alley" back home. The difference, she said, is at least in her tornado shelter, she knows exactly where a tornado is located, thanks to the forecaster on the radio.

Fires have no such play-by-play, with updates often coming once every few hours or more.

“Fire’s just as dangerous as a tornado, and these people are left to go, ‘Well what do I do?’” Brewer said. “That’s the creepiest thing, is there’s just not enough information coming in so that people living in this community know where it’s at.”

Brewer said she grabbed as much as she could on short notice, inadvertently leaving her medication behind. Police stopped residents from returning to grab additional items from their homes Thursday evening due to safety concerns.

But in a Friday morning press conference, authorities said residents who live in evacuated subdivisions could be escorted back to their residences for a short period of time to retrieve any necessary materials left in their homes.

Volunteer Renee Caldwell, who runs fraternal organization the Florissant Grange, assisted officers in signing residents up to return to their homes Friday. She estimated about 65 people had filtered through as of 4 p.m., but the crowd had since died down since no additional evacuations were made.