A rollover crash shut down a section of North Powers Boulevard Thursday night after a vehicle drove across the median, police said.

Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident around 9:10 p.m. on North Powers between North Carefree and South Carefree boulevards after a SUV headed south on Powers drifted off the right side of the road and overcorrected, veered over the median into northbound traffic and hit a Jeep, authorities said.

Two pickup trucks also collided trying to avoid the initial crash, police said.

Emergency crews took the drivers and passengers of the SUV and Jeep to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries, police said.

Powers Boulevard later reopened, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

