Powers Boulevard at Briargate Parkway has been reopened following a serious crash in which one person was killed. the area Saturday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department posted to Twitter.
Officials said a silver Jeep was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Powers Boulevard when it hit a blue Ford truck. The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. The four people in the Ford were taken to a hospital. Two of them suffered serious injuries, officials said.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors and officials do not know if the driver of the Jeep was experiencing a medical incident at the time of the crash.
Westbound Briargate has also been reopened, according to police officials.