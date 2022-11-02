Just under four months after a body was found on the side of Old Stage Road on June 10, authorities have arrested four suspects in the case in connection with the suspected homicide of 30-year-old Manuel Hernandez-Uribe, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday in a news release.

Around 1 p.m. that day, Hernandez-Uribe's body was found lying on the side of the road in unincorporated El Paso County, according to previous Gazette reporting.

According to court records, Hernandez-Uribe had warrants out for his arrest in El Paso County for aggravated motor vehicle theft, eluding a police officer and other charges.

On Oct. 5, the Sheriff's Office arrested Ector Sarabia-Cabrera, 23, who faces charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary. According to online court records, Sarabia-Cabrera had no previous criminal history in El Paso County.

Sarabia-Cabrera is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $500,000 bond. His preliminary hearing, when prosecutors must establish probable cause that the accused committed the crime, is scheduled for Nov. 16.

The Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the Regional Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies in the Denver area, located and arrested the three other suspects in Hernandez-Uribe's homicide, officials said.

Isidrio Sarabia-Gonzalez, 24, Braulio Barron-Rubio, 34, and Yessica Cortes-Barcenas, 28, are also being held at the county jail on the same charges as Sarabia-Cabrera and are each on a $500,000 bond, court records show.

Hernandez-Uribe's death came on the heels of a separate homicide on Old Stage Road. On May 24, hikers discovered the body of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson. Two people were arrested in connection with Wilson's death.