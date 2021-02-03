4 shot south of Colorado Springs; 3 dead: sheriff's office

Three people were shot dead Wednesday evening south of Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
Four people were shot around 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of Loomis Avenue, just north of South Academy Boulevard and B Street. The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The victims were taken to the hospital, KKTV reported. Three later died, according to the sheriff's office.
The incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the community, said a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. She did not say whether anyone had been arrested.
This is a developing story and will be updated.