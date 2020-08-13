Police were investigating after four people were reportedly hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
The crash was called in at about 5: 20 p.m. at the intersection of Delta and Hancock on the southeast side of the city. Two of the people hit were seriously injured. The driver stayed on the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Eastbound Delta was closed for the investigation. Early into the investigation, police believe the pedestrians had the right of way.
