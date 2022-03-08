Firefighters extinguished a basement fire in southern Colorado Springs that left four people and three dogs displaced Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department made the announcement via Twitter just before 4 p.m. The blaze was at a home in the 2100 block of Saranac Drive.
Update- Basement fire at Saranac Dr. Firefighters found fire and have water on it. Fire under control pic.twitter.com/zWwIXW48kT— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 8, 2022
No injuries have been reported at this time. Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown.