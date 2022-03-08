Basement fire.jfif

Colorado Springs firefighters battled a blaze at a home in the 2100 block of Saranac Drive on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished a basement fire in southern Colorado Springs that left four people and three dogs displaced Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department made the announcement via Twitter just before 4 p.m. The blaze was at a home in the 2100 block of Saranac Drive. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown. 

