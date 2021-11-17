4 in custody in second officer-involved shooting in Pueblo in 3 days

Four people were taking into custody in Pueblo Wednesday following an incident in which police shot a suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle, officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 1100 block of West 12th Street in regards to a person being threatened with a gun. The individual was suspicious about a travel trailer hitched to a truck and approached it. As the person did so, they were threatened by a man with a firearm, police said. Police confirmed that both the trailer and the truck had been stolen.

Police arrived and engaged in a short vehicular pursuit of the truck and trailer. The driver of the truck lost control of the trailer and crashed into a building in the 1300 block of West 18th Street, police said. After that, four occupants, two men and two women, exited the truck and fled on foot, according to police. One man was carrying a handgun.

Officials with the department say that after a short pursuit on foot, an officer shot the armed man. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other three occupants of the truck were also taken into custody and may face criminal charges, pending police investigation, officials said.

Police said the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting. The officer who fired at the suspect was placed on administrative leave in adherence with standard protocol.