4 in custody after high-speed chase and police shooting in Colorado Springs

No officers were injured following a wild chase across Colorado Springs with armed robbery suspects early Monday morning.
A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department confirms two officers did fire their guns at the conclusion of the chase.
“Two CSPD officers fired at least one shot each at the suspects,” said Sgt. Jason Newton.
The episode started around 12:20 a.m. with a reported robbery in Old Colorado City.
“The Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center received reports of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue. It was reported that there were multiple suspects that fled in a silver Toyota 4-Runner,” Newton said.
