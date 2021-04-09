Police arrested four men in a string of robberies over the past several months, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police took 20-year-old Brian Rodriguez, 20-year-old Keiandre Shelton and 26-year-old Corey Michael Roque into custody following a robbery, car chase and officer-involved shooting Monday morning, officers said.
Officers said Rodriguez and Shelton were held on suspicion of kidnapping and eight counts of aggravated robbery. Roque was arrested on one count of aggravated robbery, police said.
Officers also arrested 21-year-old Isaac Cuitlahuac Lara-Rodriguez on suspicion of seven counts of robbery, police said.
Police say the four men are suspected of robbing the following stores between Feb. 2 and April 5:
- 7 Eleven at 330 South Academy Boulevard
- Loaf N Jug at 4770 Drennan Road
- Diamond Shamrock at 432 North Circle Drive
- Kum and Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway
- Walgreens at 303 South Circle Drive
- 7 Eleven at 210 West Fillmore Street
- 7 Eleven at 310 West Uintah Street
- 7 Eleven at 825 North Nevada Avenue
- T-Mobile at 373 East Fillmore Street
- 7 Eleven at 450 North Murray Boulevard
- Kum and Go at 2410 North Academy Boulevard
- 7 Eleven at 3004 West Colorado Avenue
The men are also suspected of raiding a home in the 2900 block of Gomer Avenue in February, officers said.