Four men were arrested for the theft of an ATM machine from a Loaf 'N Jug in Avondale in September, officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.
Deputies arrested Anthony Higgins, 27, Roger Zaragoza, 42, Jason Spade, 40, and Steven Garner, 35, for allegedly stealing the machine and committing similar crimes in Denver, El Paso and Fremont counties.
At about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 2, deputies responded to an alarm at Loaf 'N Jug 243 on U.S. 50. They discovered that the front of the store was heavily damaged. Surveillance video showed the suspects backed up a red Jeep into the front of the store several times in order to break the front door. They damaged part of the cinderblock wall in the process, officials said. Once inside, three suspects got out of the Jeep and loaded the ATM into the vehicle before driving away.
The building sustained extensive damage and was deemed unsafe to occupy, according to officials. Deputies later found the Jeep in rural Fremont County with a portion of the ATM machine inside. The other part of the machine was found in Pueblo County.
Officials said the arrests are the result of an "extensive investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies from surrounding counties."
