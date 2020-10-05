A 33-year-old man killed on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs late Saturday was identified, the El Paso County coroner said.
Benjamin Behrens, was driving south on the interstate near milepost 122 by the Pikes Peak International Raceway around 11:46 p.m. when his 2019 Hyundai Sonata veered out of the lanes, went airborne, and smashed into the overpass, Colorado State Patrol said.
Behrens wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.