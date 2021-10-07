A group of climbers found a man who fell and died while climbing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Wednesday evening, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Four people climbing near Rincon wall inside the park found a man who was free soloing — climbing without ropes — and fell. He appeared to be unconscious and not breathing, deputies said.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Rocky Mountain Fire responded to the scene and determined the 31-year-old climber from Lakewood was dead.

The rescue group carried out the climber's body during a three-hour operation, deputies said.

Detectives and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office investigated the incident and determined it was not suspicious.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will not release the climber's identity until family is notified, deputies said.