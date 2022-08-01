3-year-old dies after being hit by car south of Colorado Springs

A 3-year-old has died after being hit by a car at a residence south of Colorado Springs Sunday.
Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol responded to the area of Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood around 9 a.m., for a reported collision between a truck and a female child, CSP Sergeant Troy Kessler said.
Kessler said the 27-year-old driver of the truck was repositioning the vehicle in the residence's driveway when the child approached the front of the truck, out of the driver's eyesight. The vehicle ran over the child, causing fatal injuries.
Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the girl's mother was driving the vehicle, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The identities of the driver and child have not been released. Kessler said alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not believed to be factors in the incident.