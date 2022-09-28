Three people died in three separate crashes in Colorado Springs overnight, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The first crash occurred around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus, at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road. Police said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle, and that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The second fatal crash occurred just after 10 p.m., Tuesday, when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 3600 block of Maizeland Road, then drove off, police said. The pedestrian, officials concluded, had either been walking or riding a bicycle when the hit-and-run crash occurred. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.
Police did not indicate any arrests have been made but said the vehicle left the scene heading northbound on Academy Boulevard.
A third fatal crash involving a semitruck and pedestrian occurred just before 1 a.m., Wednesday, on Interstate 25 near South Circle Drive, police reported. The driver reportedly stayed on scene and a female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.
The identities of the victims and drivers have not been released. The Major Crash Team has assumed these ongoing investigation.