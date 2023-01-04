A suspect who fled from El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies drove into oncoming traffic and left three people hospitalized after a crash Tuesday night, according to police.

The suspect is still at large.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Colorado Springs police responded to South Powers Boulevard between Airport Road and East Platte Avenue for a report that a truck had fled from EPSO deputies in the area.

The truck then drove northbound in the southbound lanes of Powers Boulevard, colliding with another vehicle, police said. While three people were hospitalized and the extent of their injuries are unknown, police said it was not a fatal crash.

Law enforcement was unable to locate the driver, police said.

Southbound Powers Boulevard was closed during the investigation but reopened just after 4 a.m.