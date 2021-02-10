Fire gutted a home early Wednesday morning in southeastern Colorado Springs near Panorama Middle School, firefighters tweeted.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 4664 Gatewood Drive around 3:45 a.m. and found flames burning through the roof of a home, firefighters tweeted.
Crews managed to extinguish the fire but three residents were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to firefighter's tweets.
This is the second house fire in Colorado Springs this week and in addition to a third in Security Tuesday.