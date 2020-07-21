Three car crashes involving pedestrians happened in the course of four hours Monday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
One pedestrian was killed and two others were severely injured.
The first crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on northbound South Nevada Avenue at Las Vegas Street. Traffic was shut down on northbound Nevada for about an hour and half. Police have not released more information about the crash but said the pedestrian had a "serious injury."
A second pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after a vehicle, heading south, hit her while she was crossing the street near the intersection of North Circle and Galley Road around 10:30 p.m. The car fled the scene and had not been found as of Tuesday morning. Traffic in the area was shut down for nearly three hours.
The pedestrian involved in the third crash was killed after a car driving east in the 400 block of West Garden of the Gods Road hit him crossing the road around 11:30 Monday night.
“The driver did not see him and struck him,” Sgt. Marcus Vanooyen with the Colorado Springs Police Department told Gazette news partner KKTV.
KKTV reported that the driver remained on scene and called 911 for help, but the man was dead by the time first responders arrived.
“She [the driver] was also transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries,” Vanooyen added.
This is the 18th fatal car crash in Colorado Springs in 2020, according to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story.