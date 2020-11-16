El Paso County opened three new centers to provide free COVID-19 testing, officials said on Twitter Monday.
The new sites opened in Fountain, Monument and Falcon to respond to the growing number of residents infected with coronavirus, with an estimated 9.5 cases for every 1,000 residents in El Paso County as of Monday afternoon.
Here's a list of the new locations and their hours of operation:
Fountain:
Location: 6436 South U.S. Highway 85-87
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Falcon & Peyton:
Location: 7281 McLaughlin Road
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Monument:
Location: 25 Jefferson St. at the southwest corner of Lincoln Ave. and Jefferson St.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday