A tester prepares to administer a swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site in Federal Heights in October, Colo. With Colorado experiencing its highest rate of coronavirus hospitalizations, Gov. Jared Polis extended a statewide mask mandate for another 30 days and said state employees will work remotely through the end of November into December.

El Paso County opened three new centers to provide free COVID-19 testing, officials said on Twitter Monday.

The new sites opened in Fountain, Monument and Falcon to respond to the growing number of residents infected with coronavirus, with an estimated 9.5 cases for every 1,000 residents in El Paso County as of Monday afternoon.

Here's a list of the new locations and their hours of operation:

Fountain:

Location: 6436 South U.S. Highway 85-87 

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Falcon & Peyton:

Location: 7281 McLaughlin Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Monument:

Location: 25 Jefferson St. at the southwest  corner of Lincoln Ave. and Jefferson St.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

