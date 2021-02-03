3 killed, 1 injured in shooting Wednesday evening near Fort Carson

Three people were shot dead and another was injured Wednesday evening at a fourplex near Fort Carson, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. at a housing complex in the 4300 block of Loomis Avenue, near Stratmoor Hills Elementary School, southeast of Colorado Springs. "Numerous parties" reported "numerous repetitions" of gunshots, said Sgt. Deb Mynatt, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
Of the four adults shot, one was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Mynatt said, adding that the incident was isolated and that there was no known threat to the community.
She did not say whether arrests had been made.
Hours later, sheriff's deputies remained on scene. Shortly after 8 p.m., they could be seen blocking a road leading to the fourplex as others investigated farther down the street. Crime tape blocked at least three apartment buildings on Loomis Avenue. The metro crime lab arrived just before 9 p.m.
A Fort Carson spokeswoman did not comment on the incident Wednesday evening, referring all questions to the Sheriff's Office.
Gazette reporter Erin Prater contributed to this story.