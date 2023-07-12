Three heavily decomposed bodies have been found near a remote Colorado campground, likely having been there since the winter season.

According to Gunnison County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Josh Ashe, a hiker located a first body near the Gold Creek Campground on Sunday, with this campground being located near the unincorporated community of Ohio City.

The scene was investigated by law enforcement on Monday, with two additional bodies located.

Ashe described the bodies as heavily decomposed and likely there since winter, with no foul play suspected at this time.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Ashe also gave his opinion of the spot where the bodies were found, noting that they were in the vicinity of a campsite that was very developed and potentially suited for a goal of off-grid living.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Gold Creek Campground, found on Gunnison County Road 771, is currently listed on the U.S. Forest Service website as "closed due to inaccessibility." It's located next to the southeastern boundary of the Fossil Ridge Wilderness Area, near Fairview Peak and Fossil Ridge in Gunnison National Forest.

While it's mostly small towns and rural development in the immediate vicinity, the city of Gunnison is about 20 miles southwest of the site.