Three schools in the Pikes Peak region's largest district have quarantined people -- students and/or staff -- after they developed COVID-19 symptoms, Academy District 20 announced Monday, its first day of classes.
The individuals, who were not identified, are associated with Woodmen Roberts, Ranch Creek and Frontier elementary schools have not tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a news release from the district. However, "out of an abundance of caution," the individuals in question will remain home "until they are no longer infectious," the district stated.
Students and staff who have been in close contact with symptomatic individuals have been instructed to stay home for 14 days, and the areas of the schools where the individuals were present are closed for "deep cleaning and disinfecting," according to the release.
As of Monday Colorado's seven-day average of COVID-19 cases -- at 269 -- was at its lowest level since June 30, reversing the state's July spike when that number peaked at 622, nearly besting the state's all time high average of 625 cases on April 29.
District 20 is one of several where back-to-school operations have been altered in recent days by suspected or confirmed cases.
The district resumed classes Monday, with preschool and elementary students having the option of attending in person or online, and students in grades 6-12 starting the year in a "remote, synchronous classroom environment." Students who require additional services are being offered some in-person services.
The district's tentative goal is to transition secondary students back to a hybrid model with a 100% online synchronous option on Sept. 14, according to district communication sent earlier this month.
In Falcon, a student from one school and a staff member from another tested positive for the virus, District 49 announced Friday.
A staff member working in the before-and-after-school program at Remington Elementary who recently tested positive was last at work on Aug. 14 and has been in quarantine since, District 49 spokesman David Nancarrow said.
Additionally, the county health department informed the district Wednesday that a student from Odyssey Elementary had tested positive for the virus. That student last visited the school Aug. 13 and has since been in quarantine, Nancarrow said.
The school "will continue to operate on our normal, but elevated alert status" and will follow safety protocols, the letter from District 49 stated. School resumed Aug. 17 in the district on the city's northeast side, but in a largely remote fashion. Small groups of students who require extra support and services are being offered some in-person learning opportunities, Nancarrow said.
The district is aiming for a staggered return to in-person learning after Labor Day.
Harrison School District 2 announced Thursday that a student from Soaring Eagles Elementary School, in the southeast portion of the city, tested positive for the virus. The school would be closed through Monday so staff and students can self-monitor from home, a district spokeswoman said.
The student "has already been home awaiting the test results and will now observe a total of a 14-day quarantine from home," she added.
District 2 resumed classes Monday with both in-person and online options for elementary students, and a mostly remote start for secondary students.
Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, according to pandemic guidance for schools released in late July by the state health department.
Schools are not required to follow the guidance, which outlines who should stay home if a student or staff member tests positive for the potentially deadly virus or is suspected of having it. Schools must, however, report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours, according to a news release that accompanied the guidance.