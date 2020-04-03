Three of the eight El Paso County sheriff’s deputies who have tested positive for COVID-19 worked at the jail, including a 19-year veteran who died of the virus earlier this week, the office has confirmed.

The Sheriff's Office on Friday alerted families of inmates that it is “likely” the deadly virus will spread in the cloistered facility.

“We know it is likely a number of inmates and staff will become infected,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a letter addressed to families and loved ones of inmates, warning of “trying times” to come. The letter was distributed to media outlets on Friday morning.

Deputy Jeff Hopkins, 41, died Wednesday of flu-like symptoms that were confirmed Thursday morning to be the result of the novel coronavirus. During a news conference Thursday, Sheriff Bill Elder said eight deputies had fallen ill from the virus. The sheriff identified Hopkins as a jail employee but didn't say where the other deputies were assigned.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby provided additional details Friday, confirming that two of the remaining seven deputies work at the jail.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, Kirby said.

In its letter to families of inmates, the Sheriff’s Office cited “aggressive” measures to curb the disease's spread at the jail, saying that hours available for inmates to make telephone calls, use showers and socialize with each other have all been “drastically reduced.”

“These restrictions are not punitive. They are based on scientific data, medical guidance, and industry best practices as they apply to the layout of our jail,” the letter said.

Cleaning supplies are “amply available” to inmates, allowing them to disinfect their living spaces , the letter said.

“You can help your loved ones in the jail through this difficult time. Encourage them to be patient. Reassure them that they have a lot of control about whether they get sick,” the letter read. “Encourage them to wash their hands and maintain a safe distance from other inmates and staff.”

Hopkins was a 19-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who worked in the jail's intake and release section. He had been sick for 7-10 days, Elder said.

"He was as strong as an ox," Hopkins’ father, Bobby Hopkins, told The Gazette on Thursday. "He had a clean X-ray on the 22nd, and on April 1, he was gone."

It is unknown where or how Hopkins contracted the virus. An epidemiological investigation is underway, Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, said at the news conference Thursday.

Health officials said they were not aware of any underlying health conditions Hopkins might have had.

Hopkins worked closely with an estimated 40 deputies and 25-30 civilian employees, Elder said. The sheriff didn’t address the deputy’s level of contact with inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office now has a supply of 100 COVID-19 tests for inmates. Late last month, the office said it had access to only one test, which was administered to an inmate who was found to be negative for the virus.

As of Friday, eight inmate were in isolation because of flu-like symptoms, up from one inmate a day earlier.

The jail's population was at 1,084 as of Friday, down by 400 inmates in two weeks, a roughly 30 percent reduction from its average daily population of 1,500-1,550. The decline is a result of several measures to reduce incarceration to stem the virus' spread, including suspending the work release program and refusing out-of-county detainers.