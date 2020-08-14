Three Colorado Springs Police officers tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the police department.
The officers who tested positive are apart of the police department's Sand Creek Division and will be quarantined according with the county and Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.
“An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days, with evidence of transmission within the facility,” the release states.
While the officers recover the department will continue to monitor employees who were exposed.