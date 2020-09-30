Three Colorado Springs and two Denver educators are among seven finalists for Colorado's "teacher of the year" award, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.
Anna Conrad, an English teacher at Harrison High School in Harrison District 2; Holly Haverkorn, a drama and theater teacher at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs District 11; and Joe Hites, a health and leadership teacher at Vista Ridge High School in Falcon District 49 comprise the Colorado Springs finalists.
The Denver finalists include Rachel Lamb, a second-grade teacher at Inspire Elementary School in Denver Public Schools, and Gerardo Muñoz, a middle- and high-school social studies teacher at the Denver Center for International Studies at Baker, also in the Denver school district.
“This year has been exceptionally tough on our teachers. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication to teaching our students through all the challenges of COVID-19,” said Katy Anthes, Colorado’s education commissioner, in a statement. “These seven educators have inspired me with their exceptional dedication to supporting their students and the high quality of their professional practice. Colorado would be proud to have any one of them represent the profession for our state.”
Conrad, originally from Winter Park, began her time at Harrison while serving with Teach for America. Now in her eighth year of teaching, she was honored as the 2018 Colorado Springs Metro League volleyball coach of the year and was named her district's teacher of the year last year.
Haverkorn has taught at Mitchell High School for nearly 15 years. She enjoys facilitating community performance opportunities for students in low-income areas and has been honored as a Crystal Apple Award nominee for District 11, and as the Colorado Thespian 2020 high school educator of the year.
In a statement to The Gazette, District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby called Haverkorn "a standout teacher."
"This honor is well-deserved, as Ms. Haverkorn continues to go above and beyond for her students at Mitchell High School, presenting them with opportunities that dare to empower the whole student to profoundly impact our world," Ashby said.
Aside from his duties as a teacher, Hites coaches boys basketball at Vista Ridge High School and mentors young teachers, as well as conducts new teacher workshops. He was named the 2020 Vista Ridge High School teacher of the year.
Lamb has become a national board certified teacher and National Geographic certified educator, as well as a two-time TEDxABQ education speaker, an Apple distinguished educator, a PBS digital innovator and a Henry Ford teacher innovator.
Muñoz has been involved in numerous initiatives to promote equity and antiracism, including EduColor, Choose the National Education Association's Racial and Social Justice Conference, and the University of Colorado's Teachers of Color and Allies Summit.
Other finalists include Lisa Crabtree, a social studies teacher at Fruita Monument High School in Mesa County Valley District 51, and Tricia Kearns, a science and health teacher at Webber Middle School in Fort Collins.
The winner, to be announced in October, will become the state's nominee for the national "teacher of the year" competition.
Last year's Colorado winner was Hilary Wimmer, a business teacher at Mountain Range High School in Westminster.