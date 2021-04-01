Colorado Springs police arrested three men on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child alleging possession and distribution of child pornography in Colorado Springs over the past several days, law enforcement said.
Since Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Kody Braxton Isaacks, 54-year-old Ruben Tom Badial and 24-year-old Carlos Alberto Villar-Gonzalez as part of three separate cases.
Colorado Springs police received assistance from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and special agents from The Department of Homeland Security during the investigation.