Colorado Springs police arrested three people Wednesday night after police say they found 16 ounces of fentanyl pills and numerous other drugs during a trespassing call.
A pair of officers went to a hotel in the 1400 block of West Harrison Road just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned that three people were allegedly dealing drugs out of the hotel. Jacob Pinski, Crystina DeMarco and Tyler Woods were arrested on suspicion on suspicion of drug dealing, police said.
During their investigation police also recovered three guns, one of which had been stolen in a previous burglary, police added.